Bollywood Hungama reported in the noon that Salaar producers, Hombale Films, are upset with PVR Inox for unfair trade practices. And this seems to be a day of news around the stakeholders of PVR Inox. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that PVR Inox MD, Ajay Bijli is associated with the Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. Want to know how? Read on

MD of PVR Inox – Ajay Bijli turns singer for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki – Detailed Report

According to a source, Ajay Bijli is turning a singer for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. "Very few know that Ajay Bijli is very passionate about music and has singing as one of his hobbies. The PVR honcho is now set to turn his hobby into a profession with a small singing assignment in Dunki," a source close to Dunki told Bollywood Hungama.

Ajay Bijli is turning a singer with a song titled "Waheguru". "It's a devotional number and in sync with the world of the film. It's a situational traditional number," the source told us further.

Interestingly, Ajay Bijli also owns his own band called Random Order and he has been extremely passionate about music over the years. Ajay is now looking forward to see how the audience reacts to his singing, as he is the leader in the exhibition space trying his hands in the music sector.

