Shaan's melody for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has hit a sour note. The singer confirmed his song's removal from the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. For the unversed, earlier this year, in May, Shaan confirmed singing a romantic track. However, the song, titled 'Durr Kahi Durr,' did not make it to the final cut.

Shaan’s track ‘Durr Kahi Durr’ has been DROPPED from Dunki, the singer revealed: “It was Rajkumar Hirani’s call…”

Speaking of the same, on the day of the release of Dunki, that is today, Shaan took to his X and shared his thoughts on the matter. “I just want to clear the air about why my song was not part of the film .. the song, a beautiful breezy duet ( with @shreyaghoshal ) “Durr kahi Durr” was recorded and also picturised in Kashmir,” read an excerpt of his tweet.

He went on to explain that on the edit table, it was filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s call to drop the song “after a lot of contemplation.” Shaan also cleared that the director was “very transparent” to him when the decision was taken. He concluded by adding, “I really appreciate that.. and I fully understand that the Film is top priority. Hopefully You will get to hear the Song in His Future Project.”

Good Morning !!! Aaj #Dunki Day hai … im super excited!! CAN’T WAIT TO SEE IT !! I’m sure Everyone is Going to love the Movie !!! I just want to clear the air about why my song was not part of the film ..

the song, a beautiful breezy duet ( with @shreyaghoshal ) “Durr kahi… — Shaan (@singer_shaan) December 21, 2023

The confirmation from Shaan left a section of his fans heartbroken. “I am sad as it looks like a good song was taken away from us but hope we will really get to hear it someday,” wrote an X user while another commented, “Can you ask them to release it as a deleted song later.. Please.”

Coming back to the film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki released today, December 21. Besides Khan, it also features Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal along with Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar.

Also Read: MD of PVR Inox – Ajay Bijli turns singer for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki – Detailed Report

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.