Film and TV actor Kiran Kumar had been tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. Talking to a tabloid, the 74-years actor said that he is asymptomatic and is doing fine.

The actor went to the hospital on May 14 for a medical check-up where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. He said that he tested positive even though he had no symptoms before the test or even after getting tested.

The actor has had no symptoms even after ten days of the test and is feeling absolutely fine. He said that his family lives on the second floor of the building and he has quarantined himself on the third floor. In another two days, Kiran Kumar will get tested for the second time.

Kiran Kumar has featured in films like Dhadkan, Mujhse Dosti Karogi, Bobby Jasoos among several others.

