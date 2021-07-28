Actor Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on July 27 after he collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. The actor was shooting in New Mexico for the show.

According to TMZ, "Odenkirk and cast were shooting in New Mexico Tuesday when the incident happened. We're told Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance."

Odenkirk has been shooting the Breaking Bad spin-off series' sixth and final season which got delayed due to COVID-19. As per the report, he is under medical care now.

ALSO READ: Bob Odenkirk starrer Nobody to release on April 9 in India

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.