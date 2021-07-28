Bollywood Hungama

Akshay Kumar contributes Rs. 1 crore to rebuild a school in Kashmir, BSF shares the news 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Akshay Kumar often does his bit when it comes to contributing to society. He recently contributed Rs. 1 crore to rebuild a school in Kashmir. He attended the virtual ceremony for laying the foundation for the school.

On June 17, Akshay Kumar had spent an entire day with Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing some pictures, Kumar had written, “Spent a memorable day with the @bsf_india bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes My heart is filled with nothing but respect.”

On July 27, the BSF took to Twitter to share the news of the school and that it has been named after Kumar’s father, late Hari Om Bhatia. Sharing the pictures from the ceremony, they wrote, “DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana along with Sh @akshaykumar Padma Shri laid foundation stone of Hari Om Bhatia Education Block at Govt Middle School Niru, Kashmir in presence of Smt Anu Asthana, President BWWA & Sh Surendra Panwar, SDG Western Command BSF through weblink today.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an array of line-up including Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re among others.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s heartfelt tribute to the Indian Bravehearts leaves Akshay Kumar in tears

