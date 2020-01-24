Bollywood Hungama

Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan’s production starring Abhishek Bachchan goes on floors

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh’s Bound Script Production’s Bob Biswas goes on floors today. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles.

Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan's production starring Abhishek Bachchan goes on floors

The shoot commences today in Kolkata. The film will be directed by debutant Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Her previous short film was chosen for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to announce the commencement of the shoot of the film.


The movie, based on a fictional character from Kahaani (2012) – ‘Bob Biswas’, a poker-faced contract killer who instantly captured the imagination of people and is to date associated with his trademark line “Nomoshkar, ek minute”. Abhishek Bachchan who takes on the mantle of essaying Bob Biswas in this spin-off film will be seen in a never seen before avatar, a role for which he had to undergo an extensive physical transformation.

The film is slated to release later this year and will be produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma, the film is a Bound Script production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

