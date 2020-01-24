Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.01.2020 | 11:39 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday perform high octane stunts without body doubles

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The newbies of B-town Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar‘s upcoming production Khaali Peeli which is a conventionally unconventional story where a boy meets a girl. The movie will be directed by Maqbool Khan. The actors are currently in Wai for their shoot schedule.

Movie Stills Of The Movie Khaali Peeli

During the 10-day shoot schedule, action director Parvez Shaikh had designed an elaborate fight sequence to be filmed with Ananya and Ishaan and villain Jaideep Ahlawat. The two young stars were keen on doing their own stunts without the help of their body doubles. Ishaan Khatter filmed a scene where he had to jump off a huge pick-up vehicle and slide through 30 meters on the ground. Both of them extensively prepared for the scene. Ishaan also filmed chase sequence in narrow bylanes of Wai.

Director Maqbool Khan said that during their rigorous shooting schedule, Ananya and Ishaan pulled off some demanding stunts.

Khaali Peeli is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

ALSO READ: Amid Khaali Peeli shooting, Ananya Panday takes time out to spend time with children in Wai

More Pages: Khaali Peeli Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Prabhu Dheva to direct the next Ek Tha Tiger…

CONFIRMED! It’s Ananya Panday with Vijay…

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's…

Namit Das to debut as music composer with…

Saif Ali Khan backs Ali Abbas Zafar who…

Janhvi Kapoor says Dostana 2 is more…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification