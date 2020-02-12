Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.02.2020 | 12:11 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Bob Biswas makers take prompt action after landing in trouble for violating environmental norms

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Abhishek Bachchan, on January 24, announced that his next film Bob Biswas had gone on floors in Kolkata. A few days ago, it was reported that the film landed in trouble for violating environmental norms.

Bob Biswas makers take prompt action after landing in trouble for violating environmental norms

According to a recent update, the makers hired a 10-member group to clean up the location post-shoot after the complaints were made for violating the rules laid by National Green Tribunal (NGT). The unit was shooting 12-hours a day until Sunday, February 9 and after the wrap-up, the hired help would take over to get the location cleaned up. The producers even provided tiffin service to the unit to avoid cooking on location. They even curbed the usage of plastic on the shoot.

After the 10-day shoot, the unit moved to Golf Green Phase 4 for the next shoot. Abhishek Bachchan also filmed scenes near Dalhousie Square.

As per reports, the makers of Bob Biswas allegedly continued shooting at Rabindra Sarobar in Kolkata without paying heed to the regulations laid by National Green Tribunal. The makers are facing backlash for cooking inside Sarobar and also using plastic which is banned by the tribunal. The objections have also been raised by Morning Walkers Association of Rabindra Sarobar. When they were questioned, the crew members said that Sujoy Ghosh, the producer, will answer their queries.

Bob Biswas is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. It is expected to release later this year. The film will be directed by debutant Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Her previous short film was chosen for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas lands in trouble for violating environmental norms in Kolkata

More Pages: Bob Biswas Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Richa Chadha plays politician in Subhash…

Amitabh Bachchan wore outfits from his…

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to head…

Ronnie Screwvala's film Sitara starring…

Here's how Disha Patani's incredible buzz…

Angad Bedi says it is his wish to work with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification