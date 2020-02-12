Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.02.2020 | 1:27 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Dharmendra to launch his farm to fork restaurant He-Man on Valentine’s Day

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Garam Dharam, veteran actor Dharmendra is ready to bring to us a fresh eatery! Named He-Man, the farm to fork eatery will be located on Karnal Highway. It opens its gates this Valentine's Day i.e. 14th February, at 10.30 a.m in the morning.

Actor Dharmendra to launch his farm to fork restaurant He Man on Valentine's Day

The actor took to Instagram to share the news with us. "Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant “ Garam Dharam Dhaba” now I’m announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called “He Man”, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me .love you all...your Dharam," he wrote.


A couple of years back, he opened the first outlet of his restaurant Garam Dharam in New Delhi's Connaught Place. For the same, he partnered with restaurateur Umang Tewari who owns brands such as The Vault Cafe and Cafe Out of the Box.

Dharmendra, along with sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, also owns a huge farm-house in Lonavla, sprawling across 100 acres of land. Reportedly, the family was also planning to open a 30-cottage resort in their farm house.

Tags : , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bob Biswas makers take prompt action after…

Richa Chadha plays politician in Subhash…

Amitabh Bachchan wore outfits from his…

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush to head…

Ronnie Screwvala's film Sitara starring…

Here's how Disha Patani's incredible buzz…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification