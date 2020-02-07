Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.02.2020 | 9:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawaani Jaaneman Malang Love Aaj Kal Thappad Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas lands in trouble for violating environmental norms in Kolkata

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on January 24, announced that Bob Biswas had gone on floors in Kolkata. He shared a picture of a pair of glasses and a Motorola mobile phone that were used by Bob in Kahaani which released in 2012. The film has now landed in trouble for violating environmental norms.

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas lands in trouble for violating environmental norms in Kolkata

As per reports, the makers of Bob Biswas allegedly continued shooting at Rabindra Sarobar in Kolkata without paying heed to the regulations laid by National Green Tribunal. The makers are facing backlash for cooking inside Sarobar and also using plastic which is banned by the tribunal. The objections have also been raised by Morning Walkers Association of Rabindra Sarobar. When they were questioned, the crew members said that Sujoy Ghosh, the producer, will answer their queries.

However, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) CEO Antara Acharya said the shooting unit of Bob Biswas had all the required permissions and that they have not violated any regulations laid down by the National Green Tribunal.

The movie, based on a fictional character from Kahaani (2012) - Bob Biswas, a poker-faced contract killer who instantly captured the imagination of people and is to date associated with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, Ek minute”. Abhishek Bachchan who takes on the mantle of essaying Bob Biswas in this spin-off film will be seen in a never seen before avatar, a role for which he had to undergo an extensive physical transformation.

Bob Biswas is being produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. It is expected to release later this year. The film will be directed by debutant Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Her previous short film was chosen for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his 44th birthday with the family, see photos

More Pages: Bob Biswas Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Angad Bedi says it is his wish to work with…

EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi to play the bad guy…

Rishi Kapoor gets hospitalized in Mumbai,…

After Jawaani Jaaneman, Pooja Entertainment…

Alia Bhatt talks financial planning; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol makes his digital…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification