Based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer, the series features an ensemble cast and will premiere on Netflix on January 10.

After a power packed 2024 with films and series like Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Amar Singh Chamkila, The Great Indian Kapil Show, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and CTRL, Netflix India is firing 2025 off with the announcement of India’s first-of-its-kind prison drama, Black Warrant. Launching on January 10, the series offers a thrilling exploration of the morally charged world of Asia's largest prison, Tihar, through the eyes of rookie jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta as he takes on some of India’s most notorious offenders.

Black Warrant Trailer: Zahan Kapoor makes series debut as jailer Sunil Kumar Gupta grappling with moral dilemma and power struggles

Created and show run by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, who also serve as co-directors alongside Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair, the series follows a newly appointed jailer, Sunil and his colleagues as they navigate a system that challenges everything they believe. As Sunil grapples with moral dilemmas and power struggles, the drama reveals the raw and unfiltered reality of prison life. Zahan Kapoor makes his series debut as Sunil Kumar Gupta, joined by an ensemble including Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta, each playing pivotal roles in this gripping and gritty tale.

The series is a dramatized adaptation of the author and former superintendent at Tihar Jail, Sunil Gupta and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury’s book, ‘Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer’ and marks Vikramaditya Motwane's return to long-form storytelling on Netflix, kicking off India's 2025 slate. Speaking about adapting the book into the series, Vikramaditya Motwane had earlier said, "Black Warrant is a book that is raw, intense, and authentic and immediately demands to be brought to life. Collaborating with Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Confluence has been incredible, and I’m grateful to have had partners who have supported me and the team in telling this story the way it deserves to be told."

Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Andolan Production in collaboration with Confluence Media, the series is inspired by true events and is set in the 1980s. Watch Black Warrant on January 10, only on Netflix.

