Behind the high walls of Asia’s largest prison - Tihar Jail, a novice jailer uncovers the untold stories and moral dilemmas that lie within. This sets the scene for Black Warrant, a first-of-its-kind prison drama that marks Vikramaditya Motwane’s return to long-form storytelling on Netflix following the success of Sacred Games and CTRL. Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Andolan Production in association with Confluence Media, the series is a dramatised book adaptation of Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury’s Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer.

Set in the 1980s, Black Warrant is a fictionalised retelling of certain true events told from the perspective of Sunil Gupta, a timid rookie jailer at Tihar Jail, as he confronts the brutal realities, high-profile cases and complex power dynamics within Tihar’s walls.

Vikramaditya Motwane reflects, "Black Warrant is a book that is raw, intense, and authentic and immediately demands to be brought to life. Collaborating with Netflix, Applause Entertainment, and Confluence has been incredible, and I’m grateful to have had partners who have supported me and the team in telling this story the way it deserves to be told."

Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, expressed his excitement: "Black Warrant delves into the untold contemporary history of Tihar Jail—a world rarely explored with such depth and authenticity. Collaborating with a visionary like Vikramaditya Motwane has brought a unique perspective, infusing the story with both nuance and realism. Partnering with Netflix allows us to share this powerful and resonant tale with a global audience, offering a rare glimpse into a hidden world that leaves a lasting impact."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “We are so excited to start 2025 with something completely fresh, distinctive, and truly in signature Netflix style. True crime is a genre our members can't get enough of. Behind this defining series is Vikramaditya Motawane who also created our maiden series Sacred Games. We’re thrilled to rekindle this successful partnership again for Black Warrant, with Vikram, Applause, Andolan & Confluence media. Black Warrant is a defining show in the landscape of crime and Vikram's craft brings to life a tone and telling that captures the many firsts of this story with utmost flair. It is India's first prison drama, based on a recount of India's longest-tenured jailer and a story that is an absolute must-watch!”

Discover the stories inside Tihar through the lens of one of India’s longest-serving jailers in Black Warrant, only on Netflix.

