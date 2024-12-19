Pushpa 2 – The Rule continues to do blockbuster business and the way it has performed in the second week, it is clear that it’ll have another huge weekend. However, moviegoers are surprised that the advance booking of Pushpa 2 – The Rule hasn’t opened in many theatres for the coming weekend. Bollywood Hungama has learned the reason behind it and it has to do with the deadlock between distributors of the Allu Arjun-starrer and that of Baby John, which releases on December 25.

EXCLUSIVE: Anil Thadani’s Pushpa 2 locks horns with Baby John over screens; leaves exhibitors in a bind with advance booking halted

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Baby John releases on a Wednesday to take advantage of the big Christmas holiday. However, Anil Thadani, distributor of Pushpa 2 – The Rule, has instructed all the exhibitors that they’ll have to play an equal number of shows from Friday, December 20 to Thursday, December 26. This means that they cannot reduce their showcasing of Pushpa 2 from Wednesday, December 25, to accommodate Baby John.”

The source further added, “Anil Thadani has asked all exhibitors to give in writing that this condition has to be met. If they don’t do so, the RO, that is the release order, to play Pushpa 2 – The Rule for the weekend, will not be given. If the RO doesn’t come through, theatres will not be able to play Pushpa 2 – The Rule over this weekend.”

An exhibitor pointed out, “Baby John is being distributed by PVR Inox Pictures. They also distributed Singham Again on Diwali, which clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was distributed by Anil Thadani’s AA Films. He faced many issues in show sharing due to PVR Inox and this move is seen as his way of getting back at them.”

An industry insider commented, “All parties are working hard to find a solution to it. If they accept Thadani ji’s demands, they’ll have to play reduced shows of Pushpa 2 – The Rule until December 24 so that the same number of showcasing can be continued when Baby John releases. Or else, they’ll play Pushpa 2 – The Rule with maximum showcasing, to keep up with the demand, until December 26. In such a scenario, Baby John will get very few shows for two days and will get a full-fledged release only from Friday, December 27.”

Meanwhile, some cinemas have started bookings of Pushpa 2 – The Rule in only limited screens for tomorrow. If the consensus ends with a win-win situation, these theatres will commence advance for the rest of the shows. PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Mukta, Miraj and other multiplex chains, on the other hand, are waiting for a solution to this conflict before starting bookings for Pushpa 2.

