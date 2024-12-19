While fans are excited to see Manoj Bajpayee as the RAW agent, leading a dual life in The Family Man S3, the actor is all set to take on a role of a cop– this time for Netflix! Reports suggest that the streaming platform is keen on making a film titled Inspector Zende and will see Bajpayee as the leading man along with popular actor Jim Sarbh joining the cast too. While details remain under wraps and an official announcement too is yet to be made, sources have suggested that the actor has signed the project and will kick off work on it next year.

In a report published by Peeping Moon, it is being said that Manoj Bajpayee, who is wrapped between multiple schedules of films and web-series, will be staring work on the Netflix drama from next month, that is January onwards. The report suggested that the team of the film has already commenced work on the movie, which is said to be shot in a single schedule in Mumbai and is expected to continue on till February. According to the reports, Sarbh and others have already joined the shoot whereas Bajpayee, considering his schedule, will join them on January 5.

As for the project, the report suggested that the Netflix original will not only feature Bajpayee in the titular role, but it will be an action comedy that will blend in action, humour, and suspense together. While details of the rest of the cast too remains unrevealed, we hear that it will mark the directorial debut of popular Marathi actor Chinmay Mandlekar, best known for films like Fatteshikast, Hindi movie The Kashmir Files, among others. Furthermore, it is being said that the film will be produced by Jay Shewakramani who has produced films like Freddy starring Kartik Aaryan and Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. Joining him will also be director Om Raut, who will be co-producing the action comedy under his banner Retrophiles Pvt. Ltd.

