Last Updated 07.09.2021 | 12:28 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT: MX TakaTak influencer Aashika Bhatia to make a special appearance in the show this Sunday Ka Vaar

Bollywood News
Bigg Boss OTT has been providing high voltage entertainment to its viewers since its beginning. While during the weekdays we see fights, friendships, challenging tasks and much more, we see Karan Johar taking the class of contestants during the weekend. During Sunday Ka Vaar, many people including the former contestants, Tv celebs and Bollywood stars also come on the board for special guest appearances.

Bigg Boss OTT: MX TakaTak influencer Aashika Bhatia to make a special appearance in the show this Sunday Ka Vaar

In the upcoming Sunday Ka Vaar episode, joining Karan Johar in spicing up the show MX TakaTak influencer and actress Aashika Bhatia will enter the Bigg Boss OTT House. Aashika has been a celebrated child actor but today, she is winning hearts with her popular content in the digital domain on India’s leading short video platform - MX TakaTak

During the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, the actress will interact with the contestants and Karan Johar. She will be also seen conducting and giving the contestants some special tasks to perform and be in the house. Well, it would be very interesting to watch how Aashika's entry will change the dynamics in the Bigg boss OTT house. It is the very first time, Aashika has been invited to the show and definitely she’ll add various new flavours and elements to the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty gets into nasty fight after being tagged ‘ghamandi’ and called ‘dominant’ by Nishant Bhat

