Within two days of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, there has already been enough drama in the house. While contestants Aakanksha Puri and Manisha Rani are vying for Jad Hadid’s attention, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev have come face-to-face after their much talked about public breakup. While lots of drama is left to unfold, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has announced its first set of nominations and the names are definitely going to disappoint fans.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Former couple Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev nominated in first round of eliminations along with Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar, who recently made her debut in Marathi cinema, is one of the names in the list of the first list of contestants being nominated. Another is surprisingly, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev. Interestingly, after the fallout, the former couple were expected to create quite a bit of stir in the Bigg Boss house. But now viewers are left wondering if they will get to witness the same. Another name is that of Bebika Dhurve. Interestingly, this Bhagyalakshmi actress has already been making news for her friendship with Abhishek Malhan and later, for her showdown with Falaq Naaz.

Talking about the nomination, we also hear that there is a twist added to the story. The contestants' individual BB currency was pooled together as the house money, and the housemates were asked to use this currency for nominations. As a result of which, Bebika, Jiya, Palak, and Avinash were nominated for eviction!

Since Iss baar Janta hai asli boss, it's time for the viewers to decide whose journey in the house will come to an end! The voting lines are open and it remains to be seen who will the audience choose to evict from the house.

Besides them, the other contestants include Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naaz, Cyrus Broacha, Puneet Superstar, among others. Pooja Bhatt too surprised everyone by entering the Bigg Boss house and the show is hosted by Salman Khan.

