Mumbai Police took swift action on Monday as they provided security to writer Manoj Muntashir, associated with the film Adipurush, after he received death threats. The protest against the movie starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon prompted concerns for Muntashir's safety. In response to the controversy, effigies of the writer were burned in various parts of the country, accompanied by demands for a ban on the film within three days.

Amidst the turmoil, Mumbai Police recorded Muntashir's statement at his office, addressing his concerns and ensuring his protection. In a conversation with ANI, Manoj Muntashir shared the intention behind Adipurush, aiming to showcase the true heroes of Sanatan to the younger generation. He asserted, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, than it's our responsibility to fix them.”

Mumbai Police provides security to dialogue writer of #Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir said after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life. Police say that they are investigating the matter. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/1WiWiOhclo — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

Adipurush, a much-anticipated release, garnered significant attention nationwide and evoked mixed reviews from both critics and fans upon its debut. Accusations were made against the makers for allegedly misrepresenting the Ramayana.

Furthermore, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court, raising objections to the portrayal of Ravan and Hanuman in an inappropriate manner.

The Om Raut directorial was released on June 16.

