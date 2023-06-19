The much-anticipated release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has garnered immense excitement among movie enthusiasts. This film marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after a hiatus of seven years. In a special tribute to their enduring friendship, it has been revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will launch the teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film.

Shah Rukh Khan to unveil Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Report

A report by Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar go a long way and it’s great of SRK to come on board to digitally launch the teaser. He has always stood by Karan's side and vice versa. In fact, SRK also played a cameo in Karan's last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. When Karan reached out to SRK to be the dignitary for the teaser launch, it was an instant yes from his end.”

Speaking of the film, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama last year, Karan Johar called Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a ‘joyous’. He said, “I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I'm very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I've worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and an actress called Anjali Anand.”

Explaining his take further, Johar added, “We have so many interesting new actors and it's a massive ensemble, a family love story. It has all the elements in the film that I have loved watching and always having as part of my films. The songs and the dances – it a celebratory film and I can't wait for actually everyone to kind of dig themselves into the world of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release on July 28.

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar kicks off a new era of love with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, see new poster

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.