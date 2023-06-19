comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.06.2023 | 5:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shah Rukh Khan to unveil Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan to unveil Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Report

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan to unveil Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Report

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-anticipated release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has garnered immense excitement among movie enthusiasts. This film marks Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after a hiatus of seven years. In a special tribute to their enduring friendship, it has been revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will launch the teaser of the upcoming Bollywood film. 

Shah Rukh Khan to unveil Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Report

Shah Rukh Khan to unveil Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser: Report

A report by Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, “Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar go a long way and it’s great of SRK to come on board to digitally launch the teaser. He has always stood by Karan's side and vice versa. In fact, SRK also played a cameo in Karan's last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. When Karan reached out to SRK to be the dignitary for the teaser launch, it was an instant yes from his end.” 

Speaking of the film, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama last year, Karan Johar called Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a ‘joyous’. He said, “I hope that everybody else believes that. I just think that I'm very privileged to have been able to work with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra, besides Ranveer and Alia. We have an amazing cast from Kolkata as well. We have Churni Ganguli and Tota Roy Chowdhury. I've worked with Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, and an actress called Anjali Anand.”

Explaining his take further, Johar added, “We have so many interesting new actors and it's a massive ensemble, a family love story. It has all the elements in the film that I have loved watching and always having as part of my films. The songs and the dances – it a celebratory film and I can't wait for actually everyone to kind of dig themselves into the world of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will release on July 28. 

Also Read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar kicks off a new era of love with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, see new poster

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Adipurush: Kathmandu mayor bans all Indian…

OTT actress and singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya…

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story to premiere on…

Adipurush director Om Raut says, “If they…

Adipurush makers to make alterations to some…

Asees Kaur ties the knot with Goldie Sohel,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification