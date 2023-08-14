As the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 nears, audiences are waiting anxiously for the show’s host Salman Khan to unveil this season’s winner. It is confirmed from verified sources that popular rapper and music star Badshah will be joining the star-studded grand finale celebrations as a special guest and the star performer on August 14, 2023.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Badshah to join Salman Khan for grand finale

The 39-year-old hip hop icon will be interacting with the top five contestants namely, social media influencers, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Manisha Rani, actresses Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve inside the house. Along with that he will also be performing a special set and shaking a leg with Salman Khan and all the eliminated participants of Big Boss OTT 2.

His setlist will include his club anthems such as ‘Jugnu’, ‘Chamkeela Chehra’, ‘Tabahi’ and his latest single ‘Gone Girl’. Salman Khan and Badshah share a cordial relationship with one another and the duo were seen jamming together on Big Boss 15 in 2021 when Badshah taught Salman Khan the hookstep of ‘Jugnu’ and spoke about how his mother would be proud of this on-stage moment.

It is also widely speculated through various fan pages that Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Pandey will be making a promotional appearance for Dream Girl 2 and also superstars Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone who will be coming to the show as they kick start the promotions of Jawan.

In its second season, Bigg Boss OTT has taken the Indian reality show scene by storm, captivating audiences with its gripping format, intense conflicts, and engaging tasks. The countdown to the finale episode has begun with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve, in the running for the winner's title. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 airs on Jio Cinema app and the finale will be held at 9 pm on August 14.

