Gadar 2 is a blockbuster and to celebrate its super success, a press conference was held today in Mumbai. Director Anil Sharma revealed that while Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001) was inspired by Ramayana, Gadar 2 has a Mahabharat reference.

Anil Sharma said, "Since many years, we were flooded with the demand for Gadar 2. But we were not getting the right story. I used to tell Shakti ji (writer Shaktimaan), 'Koi idea de do'. Then during Navratri, Shakti ji came to my house and narrated an idea for Gadar 2. Unhone kaha, 'Prasad main deta hoon aapko!'."

Anil Sharma continued, "I heard the story and the emotion worked for me big time. Gadar's first part was actually Ramayan. Ram Sita ko Lanka se lene jaate hai. Then, I had remarked, 'Hamari film Ramayan hai. Flop nahin ho sakti'."

He added, "I heard the second part and said, 'Agar Abhimanyu chakravyuh mein fasa tha aur uss waqt Arjun pahuch jaata, toh Mahabharat toh wahin khatam ho jaata. Isse bada emotion toh sansaar mein nahin hai. This story can't fail."

Anil Sharma then revealed, "I heard the story and cried. I narrated the story to Sunny Deol sir. Inki moti moti aankhein hai. Immediately inka emotion dikh jaata hai! Shariq sir's (Shariq Patel) eyes also got wet. Even Puneet (Goenka) was moved."

Finally, he said, "I had the conviction. Audience ke emotions se khelne ka matlab hai crime se bhi bada crime hai. We were sure we were not going to do that."

The Abhimanyu reference made by Anil Sharma is with regards to the turning point in Gadar 2 when Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) infiltrates a Pakistani jail to find Tara Singh (Sunny Deol). But he is unable to get out from the jail and gets caught.

During an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama to celebrate 20th anniversary of Gadar – Ek Prem Katha in 2021, Anil Sharma had said, "We were inspired by Ramayana. Bhagwan Ram jo hai, woh Sita ko lene Lanka jaate hai aur Luv aur Kush kehte hai ki “meri maa ko wapis laaiye”! I knew that this story will be loved by kids across the country. They won’t even realize and the film will touch their hearts. So you see, Gadar – Ek Prem Katha Ramayana ka hi dusra roop hai. Did you notice in the interval point, the antagonist (Amrish Puri) takes Ameesha Patel to Pakistan in an aeroplane, just like how Ravana kidnapped Sita in Pushpak Viman!"

