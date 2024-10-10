Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan to be summoned by Mumbai Police after his staff member's arrest in connection with MDMA drug worth Rs 30 lakh.

The Mumbai entertainment industry has been rocked by yet another drug-related controversy, this time involving former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan. The actor's name has surfaced in connection with a recent drug bust involving his staff member, Suraj Gaud.

Ajaz Khan’s Staff Member Arrested in MDMA Drug Case

Reportedly, Suraj Gaud, an employee of Ajaz Khan, was apprehended by the Narcotics Bureau for allegedly ordering narcotics from a European country. Customs officials intercepted a parcel containing 100 grams of MDMA, valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh. The package was addressed to Khan's office in Mumbai, prompting authorities to search the premises.

A Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch officer stated, "We will investigate Ajaz's involvement in the case and examine his phone records." The actor was reportedly absent from his Andheri office during the search operation on Tuesday.

Legal Proceedings and Customs Officials' Statement

Gaud has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. A customs official provided insight into the operation, saying, "On the basis of specific intelligence, we had detained a suspicious parcel that arrived through air courier. Upon opening, we found it to contain MDMA weighing around 100 grams, which is a commercial quantity worth Rs 30 lakh. Further investigations are ongoing."

Ajaz Khan's Connection and Previous Legal Troubles

While a friend of Khan told The Times of India that the actor has no connection to the parcel, authorities are keen to question him. A customs official revealed that attempts to reach Khan have been unsuccessful as his phone has been switched off. They plan to summon him soon to record his statement and examine his call records to determine any potential involvement in the drug delivery.

This incident is not Khan's first brush with the law. In March 2021, he was arrested for possession of 31 Alprazolam tablets weighing 4.5 grams, resulting in a two-year imprisonment.

