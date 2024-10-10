As fans gear up to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd birthday, a major announcement has taken the entertainment world by storm. Producer Anand Pandit has revealed plans for a sequel to the 1978 classic Trishul, which starred the iconic actor.

Anand Pandit’s Deep Connection to Trishul and Bachchan

In a statement published on Mid-Day, Anand Pandit shares a long-standing admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. Reflecting on his early days, Pandit recalls how Bachchan’s portrayal of Vijay in Trishul had a profound influence on him. "I have watched Trishul almost 60 times," Pandit shares, "and it impacted me deeply when it was released. The story of a man who comes with nothing to a city and makes it big in the construction business inspired me immensely."

Pandit credits the character for motivating him to move from Gujarat to Mumbai in pursuit of his dreams. His ambition to make Trishul 2 is a long-cherished goal that has been shaped by Bachchan’s on-screen presence. "This will be my tribute to the man who began to influence my life even before he met me in person."

Directed by the late Yash Chopra, the original Trishul was a cinematic triumph, starring Amitabh Bachchan alongside a stellar cast that included Sanjeev Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rakhee, and Hema Malini. The film tells the story of Vijay, an illegitimate son, seeking revenge on his father by dismantling his empire. Pandit’s vision for Trishul 2 will delve into the life of Vijay post-reconciliation with the Gupta family.

While the sequel is a professional endeavour, for Pandit, it also carries a deep personal meaning. "Trishul 2 will narrate how life unfolded for Vijay after being accepted in the Gupta family. It would be fascinating to find out if he lived happily ever after with Geeta [Rakhee’s character], if his own family grew, and whether he was able to heal his wounds.”

Fifth Collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan

If everything falls into place, Trishul 2 will mark Anand Pandit's fifth collaboration with Amitabh Bachchan. They have previously worked together on films like Sarkar 3 (2017), Chehre (2021), Fakt Mahilao Maate (2022), and Fakt Purusho Maate. Pandit also supported The Big Bull (2021), which starred Abhishek Bachchan.

No Director Yet, But a Vision in Place

Pandit has not yet finalised a director for the project. As the project develops, the excitement continues to build, especially among fans of Amitabh Bachchan, who are eager to see the return of one of his most iconic characters.

