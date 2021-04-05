Bollywood Hungama

Ajaz Khan tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to a hospital

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajaz Khan, who was recently under the probe of a drugs’ case, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor was in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau for having connections with a drugs case and was arrested as soon as he landed from Rajasthan in Mumbai. The actor has been accused of keeping an illegal drug called MDMA and has been linked to the Shahid Batata case.

Ajaz Khan tests positive for COVID-19, shifted to a hospital

In the recent reports, Ajaz Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been moved to a hospital for treatment. Since he was in custody, he had to be moved to the hospital. The officer taking care of the investigation will also undergo a test for COVID-19. There have been no further reports regarding the health of the actor.

Ajaz Khan had denied the accusation put on him in the drugs probe and the actor has not given a statement regarding testing positive for Coronavirus.

Also Read: Ajaz Khan might face some serious charges in his recent arrest by the NCB

 

