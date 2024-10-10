Before the ultimate Diwali clash of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the industry gears up for the Dussehra clash, between Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will share the censor details of these two films that will be released in cinemas on October 11.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Jigra with ZERO cuts; censors ‘UP Police’, ‘Haramipana’ in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on October 3 with a U/A certification. The film seems to have some violent, disturbing scenes. But the CBFC hasn’t cut a single scene or shot. They also haven’t asked for any audio cuts or modifications. They only asked the makers to insert an anti-drug static in two scenes dealing with drug consumption.

Once that was done, the censor certificate was handed over to the makers of Jigra. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 155 minutes. In other words, the run time is 2 hours and 35 minutes. The thriller is directed by Vasan Bala

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, meanwhile, is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and stars Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and Mallka Sherawat. As the title suggests, the film deals with an intimate video. But just like Jigra, the CBFC didn’t enforce any visual cuts as they didn’t feel the need for it and realized its appropriate for family viewing, despite the theme.

However, the film had to suffer some audio cuts. The CBFC's Examining Committee asked the makers to mute or replace the inappropriate use of words like 'Vakeel', 'Sardaar', 'UP Police' and 'Gurudwara'. At an important juncture, they muted/modified 'Haramipana' and in the first half, they censored the dialogue 'Bahan ka...maroom'.

The anti-smoking static message was added in a smoking scene. Once these instructions were adhered to, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was passed with a U/A certificate on October 7. It is 152.05 minutes long, that is, 2 hours 32 minutes and 5 seconds.

