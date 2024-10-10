comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 12.10.2024 | 7:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jigra Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Kanguva Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Jigra with ZERO cuts; censors ‘UP Police’, ‘Haramipana’ in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Jigra with ZERO cuts; censors ‘UP Police’, ‘Haramipana’ in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

en Bollywood News
/00:00 00:00

Listen to this story

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Jigra with ZERO cuts; censors ‘UP Police’, ‘Haramipana’ in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
By Fenil Seta -

Before the ultimate Diwali clash of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the industry gears up for the Dussehra clash, between Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. In this article, Bollywood Hungama will share the censor details of these two films that will be released in cinemas on October 11.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Jigra with ZERO cuts; censors ‘UP Police, ‘Haramipana’ in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC passes Jigra with ZERO cuts; censors ‘UP Police’, ‘Haramipana’ in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on October 3 with a U/A certification. The film seems to have some violent, disturbing scenes. But the CBFC hasn’t cut a single scene or shot. They also haven’t asked for any audio cuts or modifications. They only asked the makers to insert an anti-drug static in two scenes dealing with drug consumption.

Once that was done, the censor certificate was handed over to the makers of Jigra. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 155 minutes. In other words, the run time is 2 hours and 35 minutes. The thriller is directed by Vasan Bala

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, meanwhile, is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and stars Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and Mallka Sherawat. As the title suggests, the film deals with an intimate video. But just like Jigra, the CBFC didn’t enforce any visual cuts as they didn’t feel the need for it and realized its appropriate for family viewing, despite the theme.

However, the film had to suffer some audio cuts. The CBFC's Examining Committee asked the makers to mute or replace the inappropriate use of words like 'Vakeel', 'Sardaar', 'UP Police' and 'Gurudwara'. At an important juncture, they muted/modified 'Haramipana' and in the first half, they censored the dialogue 'Bahan ka...maroom'.

The anti-smoking static message was added in a smoking scene. Once these instructions were adhered to, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was passed with a U/A certificate on October 7. It is 152.05 minutes long, that is, 2 hours 32 minutes and 5 seconds.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra features SEVEN iconic locations of Singapore and THESE pictures are proof!

More Pages: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office Collection , Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sharvari set to make her debut as a…

After 6 years of Tumbbad, Sohum Shah…

Anil Sharma announces his next film Vanvaas…

REVEALED: Ajay Singh Pal aka Nandu of Akshay…

Firoz Nadiadwala reclaims Hera Pheri rights,…

Anees Bazmee reveals two climaxes shot for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification