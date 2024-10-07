Fans who loved the chemistry between Shehzada Dhami and Samridhiii Shukla in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were in for a shock when the character of Armaan Poddar played by the former was replaced overnight, after he was accused of misbehaving with the crew. Meanwhile, addressing the issue, Shehzada shared his side of story when he made an entry into Bigg Boss 18 as one of the contestants in the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dami reveals being ‘insulted, shouted at’ and ‘mistreated’ by the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on the Salman Khan hosted show

Shehzada Dhami opened up about the way he was asked to leave Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai overnight and mentioned that the team, especially the director often misbehaved and mistreated him. "To my surprise, I was suddenly given leave without notice. When I arrived, he publicly humiliated and berated me in front of the entire cast and crew of around 150 people.” Recalling an incident where he was asked to wear multiple bracelets during his initial sequences on the show, Dhami said, “On my first day of shooting as a lawyer, the director requested that I wear bracelets up to my wrist.” While the instruction was given by the director, the actor discussed it with the creative head of the show as they both felt that the bracelet wouldn’t go well with the personality of a character like Armaan. “I remembered to remove the bracelets and gave them to the wardrobe team. When the director noticed that I was no longer wearing them, he became furious, berating me for removing them. I attempted to explain that the creative head had instructed me to do so, but my explanation was met with further shouting and aggression. I was taken aback by his unprofessional behaviour”.

Sharing a list of such incidents, Dhami added, “The following day, when I arrived on set, a senior female artist approached me and held my hand while asking me something. As I was about to leave for my shot, someone called me from behind. I was about to go but she tightened her grip.” The actor mentioned that it made the situation very awkward. However, when the director felt that Shehzada wasn’t listening, he didn’t even wait for him to clarify and ended up insulting the actor and shouting at him.

“I was the lead actor, portraying the role of an advocate, in a TV show that required me to work 15-hour shifts for six months without taking breaks for food or vacations. Like any dedicated actor, I poured my heart and soul into the project, working tirelessly to bring the show to success,” added Dhami.

Also Read: Shilpa Shirodkar: “I always wanted to be on Bigg Boss” | Bigg Boss 18

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.