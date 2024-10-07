It’s confirmed! Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor to collaborate for rom-com titled Abir Gulaal, film goes on floor in UK; deets inside

Indian Stories proudly announces an exciting romantic comedy - Abir Gulaal featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, marking their first on-screen collaboration. Set against the picturesque backdrop of London, the film has commenced shooting on September 29. Produced by Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy, this highly anticipated project promises to be a delightful cinematic experience.

The Producers share their enthusiasm: "Fawad has a massive global fan base, and we anticipate that audiences and his fans will wholeheartedly embrace this film, as it showcases him in his most endearing role yet. The chemistry between Fawad and Vaani is expected to light up the screen with their captivating performances and undeniable charm."

Director Aarti S Bagdi offers a glimpse into the storyline: "The film explores the journey of two individuals who unintentionally help each other heal, with love blossoming as an unexpected consequence.”

The film will be shot in the UK over October and November adding an extra layer of visual appeal to this heartwarming tale. A stellar support cast is in place from India and UK to make this grand international production. A leading Bollywood music composer has already created 6 original tracks to be sung by Bollywood's best music talent. Indian Stories along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures launches the romantic comedy, set in the vibrant city of London. Abir Gulaal features the charismatic duo Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles.

