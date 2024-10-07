The report also states that Akshay Kumar is the most visible star in TV ads.

Bollywood stars are seen not just in films. One can see then 24 X 7 in various advertisements as well. Among these ads, the ones that are shown on television grab maximum eyeballs. These ads help the product gain visibility and it also defines the stardom of actors. The products range from a biscuit to a luxury car. Among these celebrities, Akshay Kumar is the most visible star.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna named as Top celebrity couple: TAM AdEx Report 2024

This was found in the TAM AdEx Celebrity Endorsement Report for January to June 2024. It said that Akshay was the most visible star in TV ads in this period with an average visibility of 22 hours per day.

By doing that, the Hera Pheri actor has left behind some of the other heavyweights from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

But that’s not all for Akshay. He and his wife and actress are also named as the top celebrity couple by the same agency. The other two couples in this list include Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in filmmaker Mudassar Aziz’s comedy drama Khel Khel Mein, which released on August 15. The film also starred Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, among others.

