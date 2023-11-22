comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.11.2023 | 7:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to enter the BB house

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to enter the BB house

en Bollywood News Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to enter the BB house

Sources claim that the makers have not given a name to his ‘entry’ as it is unsure if he is a contestant or a guest.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bigg Boss 17 is garnering enough TRPs, courtesy the massive showdown between couples Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, as well as the complicated love angles of Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Singh, and Khanzaadi. Now it seems new twists are being introduced by the ‘Master’ of the house as a new entry is expected to affect the ongoing dynamics on the show and it is of none other than Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to enter the BB house

Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to enter the BB house

Orhan Awatramani is a popular social media influencer, who enjoys a massive fan following and his popularity seems to be increasing, courtesy, his photos with superstars of the entertainment industry. In fact, Orry is a persona who is not only invited at Bollywood parties, but he is also an important guest at the Ambani’s events. While everyone is curious about what he does for a living, Karan Johar recently also quizzed Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday about Orry in a Koffee With Karan episode but the actresses were unable to give a concrete answer. So, it will be intriguing to see what kind of revelations Orry has in store for audiences who are curious to know more about him.

A source close to the show confirmed the entry of Orry but added, “We are not sure in what form Orry is going to enter the Bigg Boss house. It is not yet confirmed whether he is a wildcard contestant or just a guest on the show, who will ruffling feathers and adding drama in the house”.

Among the other contestants of Bigg Boss 17, it includes Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, Anurag Dhobal, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, among others who are currently a part of the game.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma breaks down after Salman Khan condemns her behaviour towards Neil Bhatt; accuses Neil Bhatt of ‘shouting at her at home’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Popular actor Aniruddh Dave to…

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman to make…

Deepa Mehta collaborates with Freida Pinto…

Kartik Aaryan to headline Karan Johar and…

Exclusive: Shekhar Kapur’s daughter Kaveri…

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Hyundai’s initiative…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification