Bigg Boss 17 is garnering enough TRPs, courtesy the massive showdown between couples Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, as well as the complicated love angles of Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Singh, and Khanzaadi. Now it seems new twists are being introduced by the ‘Master’ of the house as a new entry is expected to affect the ongoing dynamics on the show and it is of none other than Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

Bigg Boss 17: Orhan Awatramani aka Orry to enter the BB house

Orhan Awatramani is a popular social media influencer, who enjoys a massive fan following and his popularity seems to be increasing, courtesy, his photos with superstars of the entertainment industry. In fact, Orry is a persona who is not only invited at Bollywood parties, but he is also an important guest at the Ambani’s events. While everyone is curious about what he does for a living, Karan Johar recently also quizzed Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday about Orry in a Koffee With Karan episode but the actresses were unable to give a concrete answer. So, it will be intriguing to see what kind of revelations Orry has in store for audiences who are curious to know more about him.

A source close to the show confirmed the entry of Orry but added, “We are not sure in what form Orry is going to enter the Bigg Boss house. It is not yet confirmed whether he is a wildcard contestant or just a guest on the show, who will ruffling feathers and adding drama in the house”.

Among the other contestants of Bigg Boss 17, it includes Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, Anurag Dhobal, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, among others who are currently a part of the game.

