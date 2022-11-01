Not too long ago, Bigg Boss 16 experienced a major twist with Gautam Vig opting to give away food in return for his week-long extension in Bigg Boss house. While contestants were shocked to see their captain trade food in exchange of his tenure, they got even more miffed with Sajid Khan, who abused Vig for his decision. However, this did not go down well with Tina Datta who took a stand against the filmmaker accused of harassing women.

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta stands up to Sajid Khan for his aggressive behaviour

Readers would be aware that Bigg Boss 16 is witnessing several twists and turns when it comes to changing relationships within the house. With the entry of Sajid Khan, the show received a lot of backlash from netizens and some industry insiders considering the massive sexual harassment allegations against the filmmaker. Amidst this controversial atmosphere, fans were shocked to see him misbehave with Gautam Vig. While contestants were left shocked with the way Sajid Khan showed his ‘middle finger’ to his co-contestant, Tina came in support of Vig and took a stand for him against Khan.

Contestant Tina Datta not only spoke up against Sajid's behavior but she also pointed out to Nimrit, Gori, Sumbul and Shalin that Gautam did not feel safe in the house after Sajid's comments. She even said that Sajid's reaction was uncalled for and not correct and that, it should have immediately been pulled up. Her comment was also appreciated by many online.

Just a few days ago, Tina Datta was in news owing to her fight with Shalin Bhanot. With some relationships going through testing times in the Bigg Boss house, we wonder which relationship will survive the controversial show. Bigg Boss airs on Colors channel from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 PM. The show is also available for streaming on Voot.

