Never Have I Ever actor Poorna Jagannathan is set to star as lead opposite Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Alfie Fuller in Deli Boys, Onyx Collective’s half-hour comedy pilot from Abdullah Saeed and 20th Television.

According to Variety, the series will follow a pair of pampered Pakistani-American brothers named Mir (Asif Ali) and Raj Dar (Saagar Shaikh) who lose everything when their convenience-store magnate father suddenly dies. They and are forced to reckon with their Baba’s secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld.

Jagannathan is set to essay the role of Lucky, Baba’s right-hand woman who can be very caring or a badass business boss lad, as per the situation. Deli Boys is written by Saeed and directed and by Nisha Ganatra. Saeed also executive produces alongside Nisha Ganatra and Jenni Konner, Vali Chandrasekaran and Nora Silver.

Meanwhile on the work front, Jagannathan recently wrapped up HBO Max film Turtles All The Way Down, helmed by Hannah Marks. The film is adapted from John Green’s bestselling novel. She next stars in Netflix/Happy Madison comedy The Out-Laws coming out in 2023.

The Never Have I Ever star will also reprise her role in the Netflix comedy’s fourth and final season. Other credits include Apple TV+’s Defending Jacob, Hulu’s The Act.

