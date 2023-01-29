Anurag Kashyap opened up on what prompted him to take Vicky Kaushal as the actor to play the role of DJ Mohabbat.

After much speculation surrounding the role on whom the film’s title is based, Anurag Kashyap reveals Vicky Kaushal as DJ Mohabbat in his directorial Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, co-starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta. This also marks the fourth collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and the actor, who plays a special role and will feature in a never-seen-before avatar in the coming-of-age romantic film.

Vicky Kaushal plays DJ Mohabbat in Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Talking about the special role of Vicky Kaushal in the film, Anurag Kashyap said, “The character of DJ Mohabbat is so integral to the story, that I wanted someone special to play it. DJ Mohabbat is the voice of love, and is the conduit between two stories and I wanted someone who is that. Someone everyone loves because they trust and believe him. Vicky is that to me since I’ve known him. Always speaks his heart, never forgets, is grateful to his audience and people and the characters he plays. When I asked ‘if not SRK then who?’. My whole cast and my daughter and her friends in unison said Vicky Kaushal.”

On the other hand, continuing about this role, Vicky Kaushal aka DJ Mohabbat added, “Anurag Sir has been a mentor, a friend and in ways he’s been my window into the world of cinema. When he spoke to me about this role I was immediately on board and this special appearance is for a special film, made by my special friend.”

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat marks the debut of Karan Mehta and stars Freddy actress Alaya F as his love interest. The film is touted to be Anurag Kashyap's ode to modern love. Presented by Zee Studios under Good Bad Films Production, it is slated to release on February 3, 2023.

Also Read: Laxman Utekar speaks on casting Vicky Kaushal for the role Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; says, “We didn’t do any look test, I was sure that he is the one who can play Sambhaji”

More Pages: Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.