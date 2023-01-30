While his role in the popular Colors romance drama Udaariyaan came to an end, Fateh aka Ankit Gupta entered the Bigg Boss 16 house along with co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aka Tejo. As audiences continued to root for their romance, Priyanka and Ankit have now gone their separate ways with the actress continuing her stint in the house and the actor moving on with other projects. In a recent interview, Gupta got a little candid about his struggling days and revealed a shocking incident of casting couch that he underwent.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ankit Gupta opened up about how he struggled to become an actor, like any other newbie but at the same time, also mentioned that the rumours about casting couch may have some truth to it. He recalled how he was asked by one of the casting agents and talking about it, he said, “I said ‘no- I am not into guys’ and even if I am, I cannot do this. It was my worst experience. Okay, it is getting adult now. Someone said, 'Okay, you don't want to do it but at least let me touch it. Upar se hi hai.’ I was shocked and said to myself 'What is happening?'"

The actor also reminisced about how some people advised him to go ahead with it because it was ‘normal’ in the entertainment industry. "Yaha to compromise karna padta hai (You have to compromise here). A lot of people, who wanted me to compromise, used to say 'See Ankit aise toh kaam milta nahi hai industry mein (See Ankit, this is how things work in this industry). We have launched several people'. They used to take names of biggies, stating that the celebs were launched by him."

However, now, Ankit Gupta is one of the most prominent faces of the television industry. The actor is currently marking his second collaboration with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production house Dreamiyata productions. He will essay the role of a singer alongside his co-Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig and actress Neha Rana in the forthcoming show Junooniyatt on Colors.

