Shah Rukh Khan on the massive success of Pathaan worldwide: ‘In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen in a lead role with Pathaan on January 25, 2023 and has obliterated box office records. After 2018’s Zero, this is his first lead role in a while whereas he had several productions and cameos over the past few years. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. But, the actor has had a rough patch in terms of failed movies at the box office like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan, and Zero. But, the stupendous performance of Pathaan has led Shah Rukh Khan to forget the hardships of the last four years.

Shah Rukh Khan on the massive success of Pathaan worldwide: ‘In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years’

Talking about the past four years, Shah Rukh Khan said at the success press conference on Monday, “The four years that I had… Covid had good and bad parts. I didn’t work. I was with my children. I saw them grow up. My last film had not worked and people had said my movies now won’t work. So, I thought of an alternate career: cooking Italian.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

“In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years,” he added. Shah Rukh Khan further said, “The three of us didn’t meet the media. We shot it (Pathaan) during Covid-19. We worked very hard. So, we were intensely in work mode. Thank you for supporting the film so much, in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have helped curtail the happy release of this film. I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.”

Even Pathaan was mired in controversy with the film getting threats for Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron swimsuit in ‘Besharam Rang’ song. There were calls made for boycott, posters were being burnt, theatres were being threatened and more.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film is currently running in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will now resume the shoot for Atlee Kumar's Jawan on February 1, 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.