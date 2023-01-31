comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.01.2023 | 8:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan on the massive success of Pathaan worldwide: ‘In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years’

en Bollywood News Shah Rukh Khan on the massive success of Pathaan worldwide: ‘In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years’

SRK reflected on the success of his film after a dull period.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen in a lead role with Pathaan on January 25, 2023 and has obliterated box office records. After 2018’s Zero, this is his first lead role in a while whereas he had several productions and cameos over the past few years. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. But, the actor has had a rough patch in terms of failed movies at the box office like Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan, and Zero. But, the stupendous performance of Pathaan has led Shah Rukh Khan to forget the hardships of the last four years.

Shah Rukh Khan on the massive success of Pathaan worldwide: ‘In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years’

Shah Rukh Khan on the massive success of Pathaan worldwide: ‘In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years’

Talking about the past four years, Shah Rukh Khan said at the success press conference on Monday, “The four years that I had… Covid had good and bad parts. I didn’t work. I was with my children. I saw them grow up. My last film had not worked and people had said my movies now won’t work. So, I thought of an alternate career: cooking Italian.”

“In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years,” he added. Shah Rukh Khan further said, “The three of us didn’t meet the media. We shot it (Pathaan) during Covid-19. We worked very hard. So, we were intensely in work mode. Thank you for supporting the film so much, in spite of the fact that there might have been things that would have helped curtail the happy release of this film. I just want to say there’s so much love from all sides and we can never show enough gratefulness. We thank you on behalf of the film industry for bringing life back to cinemas.”

Even Pathaan was mired in controversy with the film getting threats for Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron swimsuit in ‘Besharam Rang’ song. There were calls made for boycott, posters were being burnt, theatres were being threatened and more.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film is currently running in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will now resume the shoot for Atlee Kumar's Jawan on February 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan calls Pathaan trio Amar Akbar Anthony; says Siddharth Anand directorial “stands for speaking youngsters language to tell old stories” 

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection , Pathaan Movie Review

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta opens up…

Ileana D'Cruz shares health update; assures…

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his balcony…

Shah Rukh Khan continues to win hearts in…

Randeep Hooda puts his recovery time to use…

Kailash Kher attacked during Hampi Utsav in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification