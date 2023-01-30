Actress Ileana D'Cruz had not been keeping well for quite sometime now. The actress had recently shared an update on her health. Three bags of IV fluids were given to the actress while she was hospitalised. Taking to Instagram, Ileana shared few pictures of herself from the hospital.

Ileana D’Cruz shares health update; assures fans that she is absolutely fine now

The actress took to Instagram and informed her followers that she was feeling better and was making progress toward recovery. In order to cure or avoid dehydration, the actress mentioned in her post that she needed intravenous fluids, which are given through a vein. In her Instagram Stories collage, she combined two images and wrote, “What a difference a day makes.” The actress seemed to be resting on a hospital bed in the first image. In the second photo, she smiled looking at the camera and attached the text that read, “Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluid.”

Additionally, Ileana D'Cruz posted a thank-you message to her Instagram followers expressing her gratitude towards them. She also included a photo of herself and wrote, “To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I am absolutely fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time”.

On the professional front, Ileana D'Cruz will be next seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda. She will also appear in a Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’cruz starrer Tera Kya Hoga Lovely to be premiered at IFFI

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.