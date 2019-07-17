Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.07.2019 | 12:27 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar picks work over her birthday celebrations, rings in her 30th in Lucknow

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhumi Pednekar’s mom and sister travels to Lucknow to celebrate her birthday post Pati Patni Aur Woh shoot. Bhumi Pednekar is turning 30 and its looks like she is going to have an intensely hectic working birthday tomorrow. The acclaimed actress returned to the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh for a month-long intense shoot that starts on her birthday.



“Bhumi always celebrates her birthday with her family and friends. It’s an annual ritual for her to throw a party and give her near and dear ones a great time! Bhumi is turning 30 and the celebrations were going to be incredibly special. However, this is not going to be possible anymore. There is an extremely important sequence that needs to be filmed and the shoots fell on her birthday! Bhumi had to return to Lucknow to join her co-stars Kartik, who plays her husband in the film, and Ananya. Bhumi will have a month-long, non-stop shooting schedule in the city,” reveals an informer.

The source adds, “However, Bhumi’s family is ensuring that she has a mini celebration just with them in Lucknow. Her mom and sister are traveling to the city and they have a family dinner planned post Bhumi wraps her shoot tomorrow. She has a hectic shooting schedule tomorrow and it will be great for Bhumi to let her hair down with family. It will be a quiet, intimate dinner and the family wants to spend the evening with each other because they won’t be able to see Bhumi for an entire month.”

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar travels to Lucknow two days before Pati, Patni Aur Woh shoot

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Collection

