Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.07.2019 | 1:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to be first guests on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in November 2018, the fans have been eagerly waiting for their first joint interview. And guess what? It might happen soon. The actors will reportedly be the first guests on the comeback chat show of veteran actress and host Simi Garewal. As per reports, the actress will be returning with her iconic celeb chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to be first guests on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal

15 years later, Simi Garewal wants to make a comeback in a grand way with big celebrities on the couch. She said recently she has never revealed names until she has filmed the episodes. But, she said that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer have promised their first interview together for her show.

Simi Garewal said that there won’t be any change in format and she would not include gossip and games. She said that people resort to such games because they cannot make a conversation. The actress said that Rendezvous was always getting to know the person.

Rendezvous With Simi Garewal saw actors, politicians and everyone else gracing the show. The celebrities included  Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the late Jayalalithaa.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone sends birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SAAHO: Will the release date of the Prabhas,…

Boman Irani to be awarded at Bollywood…

Rangoli Chandel shares letter from advocate…

Alia Bhatt records her first single for…

Congress member Urmila Matondkar demands…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification