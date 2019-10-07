Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.10.2019 | 11:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani begin script reading

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Chances are that you loved Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa as much as we did. The sequel, starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles, will hopefully bring the similar enjoyment. The fresh pairing of Kartik and Kiara is also something to look forward to. Reports suggest that the film will go on floors on Dusshera i.e. tomorrow. Meanwhile, the two actors and director Anees Bazmee have dived deep into the preps.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani begin script reading

On Instagram, Bazmee shared a photo of an intense reading session. ‘Reading session underway…We’re all set to roll! Can’t wait for the shoot to begin,’ he wrote. Looks like tomorrow is the big day, indeed!

We earlier heard that a number of other actors including Vicky Kaushal were in the race for the lead role. However, Kartik had the last laugh. Ever since he entered the 100-crore club with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik is a much sought-after name in the industry. He recently finished filming for Imtiaz Ali‘s Aaj Kal.

Kiara, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, has wrapped the shoot of Good Newwz and is presently filming Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani.

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan in Neerja director Ram…

Kartik Aaryan talks about his struggling…

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool…

Is THIS the role that Akshay Kumar will…

Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt together for…

Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Luka…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification