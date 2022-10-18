Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have released yet another scintillating poster of Bhediya, featuring Varun Dhawan in a raw and intense avatar.

Just a day ago, we saw Varun Dhawan turning into a werewolf in the poster of Bhediya. After unveiling the look of Kriti Sanon earlier today, the makers have released a solo poster of the leading man in his ‘bhediya’ avatar.

Bhediya: Varun Dhawan unleashes his inner werewolf in this latest poster

The surprises keep on coming! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have released yet another scintillating poster of Bhediya, this time featuring Varun Dhawan in a raw and intense avatar. The poster sees Varun give out a wild and passionate howl as he channels his inner ‘Bhediya’. The creature comedy has been the talk of town ever since announcement. Touted to be a VFX laden epic filled with great laughs for the whole family, Varun’s latest snap is sure to raise the excitement levels further!

After the massive success of Stree and Bala, Bhediya is Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s third collaboration with director Amar Kaushik. The film’s trailer is all set to drop on October 19.

With Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan presenting, Bhediya is a Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022.

