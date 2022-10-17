Varun Dhawan's career got a boost after the success of JugJugg Jeeyo. Released on June 24 this year, it did a business of Rs. 85.03 crores and was a rare film of 2022 to do such kind of numbers. As a result, excitement is tremendous for the release of his next, Bhediya. The trailer date announcement video got a great response and whole industry and trade is looking forward to seeing the trailer.

Bhediya is the third Varun Dhawan film that will release in 3D, after ABCD 2 and Street Dancer

Today, the poster of Bhediya was released and the menacing look of Varun heightened the hype even more. This first look also mentioned that Bhediya will release not just in 2D but also in 3D. This makes it the third Varun Dhawan film to have a 3D version in cinemas. His earlier two films were the dance flicks, ABCD - Any Body Can Dance - 2 (2015) and Street Dancer 3D (2020).

What's interesting is that Varun Dhawan is the only actor from the current generation to have as many as 3 3D films. Ranveer Singh comes close second, with two 3D films - Padmaavat (2018) and '83 (2021).

Directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree (2018) and Bala (2019) fame, Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon along with Abhishek Banerjee. It is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan and produced by Maddock Films.

An industry expert told Bollywood Hungama, "Bhediya is a creature comedy with a big screen appeal. Releasing it in 3D is a correct decision, as it will entice audiences to watch it in cinemas. It will have a solo release on November 25 and has a huge chance at the box office. The trailer will give a better idea about it."

Also Read: Varun Dhawan turns into a werewolf in first ensemble poster of Bhediya

More Pages: Bhediya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.