Ali Fazal took to Instagram to demand the eviction of Sajid Khan and shared a graphic of his photo being lit on fire with a reference made to the #MeToo campaign.

With many actors raising an objection to the presence of Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16, yet another industry member to have voiced out a similar opinion is none other than Ali Fazal. The Fukrey actor recently shared an Instagram story demanding the elimination of the filmmaker from the show and it also referred to the MeToo campaign which was responsible for Khan’s ban from the industry.

Bigg Boss 16: Ali Fazal wants Sajid Khan to be evicted from the show

This is not the first time where Sajid Khan has been asked to be evicted from the show. In the past, the alleged victims of the filmmaker, from Mandana Karimi to Sherlyn Chopra, many of these Bollywood actresses have demanded his elimination. Now, Ali Fazal left everyone shocked with his recent post. The actor took to the social media to share a post which featured graphics of a lighter burning the photo of Sajid Khan. The graphics also included a tattoo of Me Too on the wrist making a reference to the number of sexual harassment cases against the filmmaker. It read, ‘EVICT SAJID KHAN FROM BIGG BOSS NOW’. Looks like the Mirzapur actor was extending his support to all the actresses who have voiced their disappointment about the return of the filmmaker in the industry!

After Sajid Khan entered Bigg Boss 16, the number of actresses demanding his eviction led to DCW, Delhi Commission of Women intervening in the matter. They issued a letter regarding his elimination to I&B Ministry but in response to it, the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) sent another statement clarifying that the filmmaker received his due as he was banned for a year from the industry. It also added that the ban of one year was uplifted and requested the Ministry to let him work to earn his livelihood.

Recently, Ali Fazal tied the knot with co-actress Richa Chadha in a private ceremony earlier this month.

Also Read: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Checkout the mouthwatering dishes severed at RiAli’s Mumbai reception

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.