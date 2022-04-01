Bella Hadid is rolling up her sleeves to next shine on the small screen! The supermodel will be making her acting debut in a scripted series with a recurring role on the third season of Hulu's critically acclaimed comedy Ramy.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, it’s unclear if Hadid will play herself or another character as those details are being kept under wraps. Created by and starring Ramy Youssef and based loosely on his life, the scripted comedy explores what it’s like to be caught between a religious community that believes life is a moral test and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.

According to the streamer, the third season will find Ramy's family "forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns—and in some cases, lies—while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle's diamond business."

As Bella Hadid revealed to Vogue for the magazine’s March 2022 cover story, she’s always considered herself a “good actress”, just not a paid one. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette,” she told Vogue. “I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety—what was I doing getting into this business? But over the years I became a good actress.”

On acting front, Bella Hadid previously appeared in multiple episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when her mother Yolanda Hadid was a regular cast member from 2012-2016. Her reality TV credits also include episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her mother's reality show Making A Model with Yolanda Hadid. She also appeared in the 2015 music video for ex-boyfriend The Weeknd's "In The Night."



