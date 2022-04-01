PharmEasy, a consumer healthcare ‘super app’ has launched its latest campaign starring the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. The PharmEasy brand is managed by API Holdings Limited.

The PharmEasy brand is committed to providing a seamless healthcare experience. This association will help towards building the brand and create consumer awareness for healthcare in India. Aamir will be seen endorsing the PharmEasy brand via various mediums. TVCs featuring Aamir Khan will also be a part of the IPL campaign 2022. As the face of the brand, he will also accentuate how medicines, diagnostic tests and healthcare products are conveniently available at customers’ fingertips.

#GharBaitheBaitheTakeItEasy campaign brings Aamir Khan as the new brand ambassador of the healthcare brand PharmEasy and introduces him to a set of quirky, disruptive, and ‘mad-humour’ genre TVCs. This campaign is conceptualised by FCB India. Aamir plays a triple role of the PharmEasy delivery person who pops up in the oddest places and in the craziest manner to tell customers about all the offerings from the PharmEasy brand and how all that people need to do now is ‘Take It Easy’ (at least when it comes to their healthcare needs).

With this association, the aim is to make the PharmEasy brand a household name for every Indian when it comes to healthcare. Collaborating with Aamir Khan will further strengthen the brand’s belief in making healthcare accessible to every nook and corner of the country.

Talking about the collaboration Gaurav Verma, CMO at API Holdings said, “Collaborating with someone as versatile as Aamir Khan fills us with immense joy. We are absolutely thrilled to have him on board as the face of the brand PharmEasy. He truly knows how to engage with the audience. With this association, we aim to reach more people while making affordable healthcare accessible to everyone. We are looking forward to a great collaboration with him this year and widening our reach through offerings and such campaigns.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Aamir Khan said, “It is indeed a pleasure to work together with the PharmEasy brand, to help provide economical healthcare at each person’s doorstep. I feel that in today’s times, PharmEasy is providing an essential service, in a sector that is itself a fundamental requirement for all of us, and I look forward to this association.”

