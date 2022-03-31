comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.03.2022 | 7:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming production Operation Romeo to hit the screens on April 22

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

With a video of a group of people bullying a young couple for sitting alone in the park going viral, the conversation around moral policing has again taken center stage on social media. Now, highlighting this archaic societal problem, the two powerhouses Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment have announced their next, 'Operation Romeo,' with the intriguing motion poster.

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming production Operation Romeo to hit the screens on April 22

Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming production Operation Romeo to hit the screens on April 22

Starring Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto in the lead roles with Sharad Kelkar, Bhumika Chawla, and Kishor Kadam, the motion poster of Operation Romeo has the tone of the upcoming powerful drama high!

Reliance Entertainment & Neeraj Pandey Present A Friday Filmworks Production Operation Romeo, produced by Shital Bhatia & Reliance Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah, Operation Romeo will hit the screens on 22nd April 2022.

ALSO READ: REVEALED: Birthday boy Neeraj Pandey had offered a film called Zindabaad to Salman Khan; it revolved around Taliban 

More Pages: Operation Romeo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal starring Varun…

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of…

Bridgerton 2 sets Netflix opening weekend…

Bruce Willis to retire from acting following…

India Amarteifio cast as young Queen…

Huma Qureshi to star in Tarla Dalal’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification