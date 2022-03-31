With a video of a group of people bullying a young couple for sitting alone in the park going viral, the conversation around moral policing has again taken center stage on social media. Now, highlighting this archaic societal problem, the two powerhouses Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment have announced their next, 'Operation Romeo,' with the intriguing motion poster.

Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming production Operation Romeo to hit the screens on April 22

Starring Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto in the lead roles with Sharad Kelkar, Bhumika Chawla, and Kishor Kadam, the motion poster of Operation Romeo has the tone of the upcoming powerful drama high!

Reliance Entertainment & Neeraj Pandey Present A Friday Filmworks Production Operation Romeo, produced by Shital Bhatia & Reliance Entertainment and directed by Shashant Shah, Operation Romeo will hit the screens on 22nd April 2022.

