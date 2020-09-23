A few days after alleging sexual assault, actor Payal Ghosh has filed a written complaint against Anurag Kashyap at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai.

The complaint states the offense of wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, rape, and outraging the modesty of woman under sections 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC. She recorded her statement but an FIR is yet to be filed.

On September 20, Anurag Kashyap's lawyer released a statement that read, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent - Priyanka Khimani."

Anurag Kashyap, on September 19, categorically denied all the allegations made against him.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.