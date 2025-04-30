Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are among the most celebrated pair of the modern era, having acted together in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan. While the duo is all set for Pathaan 2 in 2027, Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop on Deepika Padukone's cameo in King.

BEHIND THE SCENES SCOOP: How Deepika Padukone came on board Shah Rukh Khan’s King

According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan was keen to cast Deepika for King from the beginning in an extended cameo. "Shah Rukh Khan had bestowed the responsibility of casting Deepika Padukone to his director, Siddharth Anand. However, Deepika wasn't sure to come on board the film, as she is presently focusing on her personal life and spending time with the newborn. She politely refused the offer, and then Siddharth Anand reached out to Katrina Kaif, who is also on a break, and said no to the part," a source shared on anonymity.

Once Katrina was out, Siddharth suggested the name of Sonam Bajwa, whereas Shah Rukh Khan was exploring Priety Zinta. "But as they say, nothing can top luck. Before approaching Priety Zinta, SRK thought of speaking to Deepika and seeing if the dates could be worked around. Deepika was open to shoot for King in October/November, and SRK redesigned the schedule with his director Siddharth Anand to accommodate Deepika Padukone in the film," the source told us further.

According to the source, SRK considers Deepika to be one of the biggest stars of the modern era and also his lucky charm. "So well, when SRK and DP spoke, everything was sorted and back on track. DP was always the first choice and ended up being a part of the film."

King is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

