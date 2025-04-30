comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohit Purohit to embrace fatherhood in real life

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohit Purohit to embrace fatherhood in real life

en Bollywood News Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohit Purohit to embrace fatherhood in real life

The actor shared an emotional video with wife Sheena Bajaj, announcing pregnancy with heartfelt message.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Television actor Rohit Purohit, currently seen as Armaan Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to welcome a new role off-screen—that of a father. The actor and his wife, actress Sheena Bajaj, have announced that they are expecting their first child. Taking to social media, the couple shared the happy news through an emotional video post, which included adorable moments from their pregnancy photoshoot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohit Purohit to embrace fatherhood in real life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohit Purohit to embrace fatherhood in real life

The post gave fans a glimpse of their excitement and joy as they prepare to enter parenthood. Alongside the video, Sheena wrote a heartfelt message, saying, “NEED UR PRAYERs??, BLESSINGS ??????????PLS ,BLESS US THATS ALL WE NEED ,PRAYING TO GOD FOR A STRENGTH AND COURAGE TO FACE THE MOTHERHOOD CHAPTER OF MY LIFE, PLS PRAY MY JOUNEY SAILS SMOOTH ????????SHARING THE BIGGEST NEWS WITH MY MY FANS IN THE INITIAL MONTHS OF MY PREGNANCY”.

The post quickly garnered warm wishes and blessings from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Rohit’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Anita Raaj also extended her congratulations in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sheena (@imsheenabajaj)


Rohit, who joined the long-running Star Plus show earlier this year, replaced Shehzada Dhami in the lead role of Armaan Poddar. His character is married to Abhira Poddar, played by Samrudhii Shukla, while Garvita Sadhwani plays his former love interest and now sister-in-law Ruhi Poddar. Known for its compelling family drama, the show continues to remain one of the highest-rated daily soaps on Indian television and airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm.

As Rohit prepares to play a father on-screen in the upcoming episodes of the show, his personal life now mirrors this significant milestone. Fans have expressed their joy and support for the couple as they step into this exciting new chapter together.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla DROPS a major update on the leap and it is about her relationship with Ruhi aka Garvita Sadhwani

