The buzz surrounding Sidharth Anand’s upcoming directorial King continues to intensify as fresh speculation arises about Deepika Padukone’s role in the much-anticipated action drama. With a stellar ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, King—written by Sujoy Ghosh—has already sparked massive curiosity. Now, all eyes are on what character Deepika Padukone will portray in this cinematic spectacle.

Deepika Padukone to play mother or cameo in SRK-Suhana’s King? Sidharth Anand keeps her role a mystery

While early reports suggested that Deepika might play Suhana’s on-screen mother, others hinted at a possible cameo. However, according to a Bollywood Hungama exclusive, one thing is certain—Deepika is part of the film. What remains unclear is the nature of her role, which is still under wraps.

Given Sidharth Anand and Deepika’s successful collaborations in the past—most notably Pathaan and Fighter—her presence in King is expected to be impactful, whether brief or central. The mother-daughter angle with Suhana Khan could lend emotional depth to the story, especially if the film explores themes of legacy, mentorship, or revenge. On the other hand, a stylish cameo could serve as a narrative twist or even set up a larger cinematic universe in Anand’s signature style.

Yet, knowing the creative minds behind the project, it's also entirely possible that Deepika plays a role that defies expectations—perhaps an intelligence officer, an antagonist, or a mysterious figure from Shah Rukh Khan's past. With Sujoy Ghosh’s knack for complex storytelling and Sidharth Anand’s flair for spectacle, nothing is off the table.

Whatever the case, Deepika’s involvement only raises the stakes for King, turning it into one of the most awaited releases on the Bollywood horizon.

