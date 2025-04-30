As Raid 2 gears up for release, anticipation is at an all-time high. This time, IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn) finds himself locked in a gripping face-off against the ruthless and cunning politician, Dadabhai (Riteish Deshmukh). With a trailer that packs a punch and songs that heighten the intrigue, Raid 2 promises a high-stakes battle for justice that’s bound to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Ajay Devgn rings NSE bell on Akshaya Tritiya to promote Raid 2

While fans await to unravel Amay Patnaik’s quest on the big screens, Ajay Devgn, along with Director Raj Kumar Gupta, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Phatak, reached the iconic NSE in Mumbai for the Bell-Ringing Ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The event was also graced by Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, who gave a warm welcome speech to the team of Raid 2.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on May 1, 2025.

