Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff came together for the first time for a high-octane action drama that hit the theatres on Eid, April 11.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, two names that are associated with Bollywood action, have joined hands for a high-octane drama which released in theatres last week. On the occasion of Eid, as the duo along with Ali Abbas Zafar, promise to take action lovers on an adventure ride, now it seems one of the riders can tag along for free! Well, reports suggest that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has decided to follow the ‘Buy One Get One Free’ trend.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer follows the ‘Buy One Get One Free’ trend

It is being said that people can now buy tickets for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in a buy-one-get-one-free offer. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been garnering love from people, especially the quintessential Bollywood action lovers, it also received thumbs up from many Bollywood insiders. The film is an adrenaline-pumping action drama, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the role of court-marshalled officers who are dragged into a conspiracy that involves human cloning. Apart from them, their team of investigative officers include Captain Misha played by Manushi Chhillar and IT Specialist and hacker Pam, played by Alaya F along with Sonakshi Sinha in a special appearance, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

For the unversed, the film’s title bears its resemblance to the 1998 film which was picturized on Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, however the story of this 2024 entertainer is completely different from the action-comedy.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment and Ali Abbas Zafar Films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. Also, written and directed by Ali, the film is shot extensively across the country as well as a major portion being shot internationally, especially in Jordan. The film, which also features an ensemble supporting cast, released in theatres on April 11, during the occasion of Eid.

