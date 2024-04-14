comscore
Last Updated 14.04.2024 | 5:20 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Salman Khan gets phone call from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after gunshots fired at Mumbai residence: “We have instructed the Mumbai Police to thoroughly investigate the matter”

CCTV footage captured the moment when two individuals on a motorcycle approached Salman Khan's residence, firing multiple rounds before speeding away.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan found himself at the center of a security breach when two unidentified assailants fired shots outside his residence Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. The incident, which took place early Sunday morning, prompted swift action from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who reached out to the actor to assure him of heightened security measures. Following a discussion with Mumbai Police Commissioner, it was unanimously agreed to bolster Salman Khan's security detail in response to the alarming incident.

Chief Minister Shinde, addressing the media, condemned the attack as "unfortunate" and pledged that the perpetrators would be apprehended and face the full force of the law. “The government stands firmly behind Salman Khan and his family during this troubling time,” Shinde affirmed, as reported by India Today. “We have instructed the Mumbai Police to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the safety of the actor and his loved ones.”

Salman Khan's office received an email threatening the actor in March 2023. The Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and an unnamed person under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan receives another major threat as bikers fire gunshots at his Mumbai residence

